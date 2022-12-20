Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Erker brings environmental practice to Husch Blackwell

By: MO Lawyers Media Staff December 20, 2022

Chris Erker has joined the technology, manufacturing and transportation business unit as a partner in Husch Blackwell’s St. Louis office.

