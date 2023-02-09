Applicants named for 2 St. Louis County judgeships

The 21st Circuit Judicial Commission will interview 19 applicants for a circuit judge vacancy and 18 applicants for an associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County.

The circuit judge vacancy was created by the resignation of Judge William M. Corrigan Jr., who left the bench to serve as state deputy attorney general.

Of the 19 applicants, eight are women and two are minority applicants. Seven work in the private sector and 12 are in the public sector. The mean age of applicants is 51 years old.

The applicants are: Monique D. Abby, Seth A. Albin, Lorne J. Baker, Jason A. Denney, Chastidy R. Dillon-Amelung, Ellen W. Dunne, Peter W. Gullborg, Bridget L. Halquist, Matthew H. Hearne, John R. Lasater, Amanda B. McNelley, Jeffrey P. Medler, Curtis J. Niewald, Krista S. Peyton, Ian C. Simmons, Thomas D. Smith, Dean A. Stark, Natalie P. Warner and Sherry A. Wolk.

The associate circuit judge vacancy was created by the appointment of Judge Nicole S. Zellweger to the circuit court.

Of the 18 applicants, eight are women and three are minority applicants. Eleven are employed in the private sector and seven are in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 45.

The applicants are: Abby, Eisha Ahmed-Peterson, Albin, Denney, Dillon-Amelung, Matthew J. Floyd, Halquist, Daniel J. Kertz, Nicolette A. Klapp, Niewald, Justin W. Ruth, Simmons, Smith, Stark, Joseph A. Terry, Warner, Katharine A. Watkins and Wolk.

Public interviews for both vacancies will take place at the St. Louis County Court Building on Feb. 27 and 28. The commission will then select three finalists for each vacancy for the governor’s consideration.

RELATED: Submit Your Lawyers In The News item