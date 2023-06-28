Federal prosecutors to help clear backlog of murder cases in St. Louis

The Associated Press//June 28, 2023

Home>AP News Roundup>

Federal prosecutors to help clear backlog of murder cases in St. Louis

Gabriel Gore

Gabriel Gore steps to the podium after Gov. Mike Parson, right, announced that he would be the new St. Louis Circuit Attorney, replacing Kimberly M. Gardner, during a press conference on Friday, May 19, 2023 at the Carnahan Courthouse in St. Louis. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Federal prosecutors to help clear backlog of murder cases in St. Louis

The Associated Press//June 28, 2023

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in St. Louis will loan eight prosecutors to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office to help clear a backlog homicide cases, officials from both offices said Tuesday.

The agreement, described as a first of its kind in St. Louis, comes a little over a month after former Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner resigned under fire and was replaced by attorney Gabe Gore, who was appointed by Republican Gov. Mike Parson.

“This will immediately give us increased capacity to handle our most serious cases,” Gore said in a statement.

The prosecutors will continue their federal caseloads while helping with the city’s cases. The news release said “several more” federal prosecutors would be brought in later in the summer.

Gardner, a Democrat and the city’s first Black circuit attorney, was part of a movement of progressive prosecutors who sought diversion to mental health treatment or drug abuse treatment for low-level crimes, pledged to hold police more accountable and proactively sought to free inmates who were wrongfully convicted.

Gardner’s office had come under intense scrutiny in recent months as cases languished due in part to the high turnover of prosecutors. When she resigned, Gardner was the subject of an ouster effort by Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey that she said was politically and racially motivated.

Republican state lawmakers had meanwhile been considering a bill allowing Parson to appoint a special prosecutor to handle violent crimes, effectively removing the bulk of Gardner’s responsibilities.

A pivotal turning point came in February after 17-year-old Janae Edmondson, a volleyball standout from Tennessee, was struck by a speeding car in downtown St. Louis. She lost both legs.

The driver, 21-year-old Daniel Riley, was out on bond on a robbery charge despite nearly 100 bond violations including letting his GPS monitor die and breaking the terms of his house arrest. Critics questioned why Riley was free despite so many bond violations.

RELATED:

Gore hires more prosecutors

New staff members join St. Louis circuit attorney’s office

i

Related Content

The U.S. Supreme Court building

Supreme Court rejects GOP argument in N.C. case that could have transformed U.S. elections

The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state courts can act as a check on their legislatures in redistricting an[...]

June 27, 2023
Close up of a lot of law reports in library

Missouri woman imprisoned for 42 years to get court hearing that could lead to release

A Missouri woman imprisoned for more than four decades for a murder she says she didn't commit will get a cour[...]

June 26, 2023
The ChatGPT app is displayed on an iPhone

Lawyers submitted bogus case law created by ChatGPT. A judge fined them $5,000

A federal judge has imposed $5,000 fines on a group of lawyers after ChatGPT was blamed for their submission o[...]

June 23, 2023
Homes sit in floodwaters on Hoge Island north of Bismarck, N.D., along the Missouri River flood plain, on June 15, 2011.

US engineers contributed to Missouri River flood damage and must pay landowners, court rules

An appeals court has not only upheld a 2020 order for the federal government to pay landowners along the Misso[...]

June 23, 2023
A close-up of a gavel and block sitting atop an open book

43-year-old Missouri inmate dies awaiting execution for elderly couple’s murder

A 43-year-old death row inmate in Missouri has died awaiting execution for murdering an elderly couple who cau[...]

June 22, 2023
Judges chair in court room, gavel

Former FBI analyst sentenced for keeping classified documents at Kansas City-area home

A former FBI analyst has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for keeping classified documents at her[...]

June 22, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news