Young attorneys get familiar with judges, court through St. Louis County program

Judge Tom Albus addressing the last session of the Young Lawyers Academy in St. Louis County Circuit Court. (Photo by Gabrielle Deimeke)

Young lawyers are not at the courthouse as frequently as in the past, according to St. Louis County Circuit Court Presiding Judge Mary Ott, who wants that to change.

So, Ott and other judicial officers from the Circuit Court invited 50 young attorneys to get to know the judges through the court’s Young Lawyers Academy.

“Time at the courthouse and contact with judges and peers is important to their professional development and their confidence in the courts,” Ott said in a press release. “We hope the Young Lawyers Academy will help meet that need for these lawyers.”

During eight sessions, beginning in September 2022 and ending in June 2023, the academy members received a broad introduction to the inner workings of the St. Louis County Courts.

“The Young Lawyers Academy was a really great experience because we got to learn so much more about the court and the different areas of the law that we work with every day,” St. Louis County Circuit Court law clerk Haley Benson said in the release. “I was excited to get to know the judges better and meet more young professionals in my community.”

St. Louis County Courts plans to convene another academy in 2023-2024.

