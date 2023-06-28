Young attorneys get familiar with judges, court through St. Louis County program

Staff Report//June 28, 2023

Home>Lawyers In The News>

Young attorneys get familiar with judges, court through St. Louis County program

Judge Tom Albus addressing the last session of the Young Lawyers Academy in St. Louis County Circuit Court

Judge Tom Albus addressing the last session of the Young Lawyers Academy in St. Louis County Circuit Court. (Photo by Gabrielle Deimeke)

Young attorneys get familiar with judges, court through St. Louis County program

Staff Report//June 28, 2023

Young lawyers are not at the courthouse as frequently as in the past, according to St. Louis County Circuit Court Presiding Judge Mary Ott, who wants that to change.

So, Ott and other judicial officers from the Circuit Court invited 50 young attorneys to get to know the judges through the court’s Young Lawyers Academy.

“Time at the courthouse and contact with judges and peers is important to their professional development and their confidence in the courts,” Ott said in a press release. “We hope the Young Lawyers Academy will help meet that need for these lawyers.”

During eight sessions, beginning in September 2022 and ending in June 2023, the academy members received a broad introduction to the inner workings of the St. Louis County Courts.

“The Young Lawyers Academy was a really great experience because we got to learn so much more about the court and the different areas of the law that we work with every day,” St. Louis County Circuit Court law clerk Haley Benson said in the release.  “I was excited to get to know the judges better and meet more young professionals in my community.”

St. Louis County Courts plans to convene another academy in 2023-2024.

RELATED: Submit Your Lawyers In The News item

A group shot from the first session of the Young Lawyers Academy in September 2022
A group shot from the first session of the Young Lawyers Academy in September 2022. (Photo by John O’Sullivan)

e

Related Content

Image of a scale of justice on a table in the foreground with two long rows of chairs facing a long, rectangular table in the background. The entire image has a heavy blue tint to it.

Berezoski named to Jackson County Family Court

Daniel C. Berezoski has been appointed as Jackson County’s newest Family Court commissioner.

June 28, 2023
The Missouri Eastern District Court of Appeals in the renovated Old Post Office in downtown St. Louis, Missouri.

Sullivan to retire from Eastern District

Judge Sherri B. Sullivan has announced that she will retire from the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern Distric[...]

June 26, 2023
wooden gavel and books on wooden table,on brown background

Linhares moves to national court administrative role

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri is seeking a new clerk of court as Greg Linhares [...]

June 26, 2023
Judges chair in court room, gavel

Interviews set for Greene County judge vacancies

The 31st Circuit Judicial Commission will meet July 20 and, if necessary, July 21 to pick finalists for two ju[...]

June 23, 2023
Close up of a lot of law reports in library

Clarkston joins Spencer Fane

Shelli Clarkston joined the banking and financial services practice group in Spencer Fane’s Kansas City offi[...]

June 23, 2023
A close-up of a gavel and block sitting atop an open book

Keller joins Lathrop in St. Louis

Carrie Keller has joined Lathrop GPM’s St. Louis office as counsel.

June 22, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news