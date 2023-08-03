Criminal Law: Resisting Arrest-Sufficiency of Evidence

Defendant appealed his conviction for resisting arrest, arguing that the evidence was insufficient to prove that he fled for the purpose of preventing his arrest.

Where the evidence showed that defendant knew or should have known that the police officer was attempting an arrest because the officer explicitly told defendant that he was serving an arrest warrant for defendant, there was sufficient evidence to support defendant’s conviction.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Cross (MLW No. 80291/Case No. SD37587 – 6 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Growcock, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Mississippi County, Horack, J. (Jedd C. Schneider, Columbia, for appellant) (Karen L. Kramer, Jefferson City, for respondent)