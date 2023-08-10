Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Criminal Law: Appealable Judgment-Traffic Stop-Incriminating Evidence

Staff Report//August 10, 2023

Home>Courts>Court of Appeals, Eastern District>

Criminal Law: Appealable Judgment-Traffic Stop-Incriminating Evidence

Criminal Law: Appealable Judgment-Traffic Stop-Incriminating Evidence

Staff Report//August 10, 2023

Where the state argued that the defendant’s entire appeal should be dismissed on the grounds that there was not a final and appealable judgment since the trial court suspended the imposition of sentence as to Count III, there was a final and appealable judgment as to the other three counts because there was an adjudication of guilt and the court imposed sentences, and the court did not err in denying the motion to suppress incriminating evidence obtained as the result of the traffic stop, so the judgment is affirmed as to the three counts, and the defendant’s appeal of Count III is dismissed.

Judgment affirmed in part; appeal dismissed as to Count III.

State v. Bodenhamer (MLW No. 80335/Case No. ED110766 – 15 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Clayton III, J.) Appealed from circuit court, St. Charles County, Alessi, J. (Samuel E. Buffaloe and John M. Reeves for appellant) (Andrew Bailey and Garrick Aplin for respondent).

Related Content

Criminal Law: Probation Revocation-Habeas Corpus-Authority

State ex rel. Andrew Bailey v. Hilton (MLW No. 80334/Case No. ED111501 – 10 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeal[...]

August 10, 2023

Criminal Law: Lesser Offense-Voluntary Manslaughter-Sudden Passion

State v. Hamm (MLW No. 80336/Case No. ED110472 – 20 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Tor[...]

August 10, 2023

Insurance: Uninsured Motorist Coverage-Ability to Contest Liability

Brommelhorst v. Automobile Club Inter-Insurance Exchange (MLW No. 80283/Case No. ED110912 – 12 pages) (Misso[...]

August 3, 2023

Criminal Law: Second-Degree Murder-Appeal Waiver

State v. Humphrey (MLW No. 80284/Case No. ED110491 – 5 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, [...]

August 3, 2023

Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Ineffective Assistance of Counsel

Waldorf v. State (MLW No. 80282/Case No. ED111167 – 18 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, [...]

August 3, 2023

Criminal Law: Child Molestation-Recording of Police Interview

State v. Welch (MLW No. 80285/Case No. ED110318 – 12 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, He[...]

August 3, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news