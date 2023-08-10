Criminal Law: Appealable Judgment-Traffic Stop-Incriminating Evidence

Where the state argued that the defendant’s entire appeal should be dismissed on the grounds that there was not a final and appealable judgment since the trial court suspended the imposition of sentence as to Count III, there was a final and appealable judgment as to the other three counts because there was an adjudication of guilt and the court imposed sentences, and the court did not err in denying the motion to suppress incriminating evidence obtained as the result of the traffic stop, so the judgment is affirmed as to the three counts, and the defendant’s appeal of Count III is dismissed.

Judgment affirmed in part; appeal dismissed as to Count III.

State v. Bodenhamer (MLW No. 80335/Case No. ED110766 – 15 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Clayton III, J.) Appealed from circuit court, St. Charles County, Alessi, J. (Samuel E. Buffaloe and John M. Reeves for appellant) (Andrew Bailey and Garrick Aplin for respondent).