Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Jury awards driver ‘compromise’ verdict for crash

Jury awards driver ‘compromise’ verdict for crash

By: David Baugher December 17, 2018

A driver injured in a traffic accident will take home $50,000 thanks to a plaintiff’s verdict by a Jefferson County jury. Millis Don Massey had a green arrow as he turned left onto Interstate 55 from eastbound Highway 141 in Jefferson County, said plaintiff’s attorney Jill S. Bollwerk. Kenneth Sumner, 80, ran a red light and ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo