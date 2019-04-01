Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Western District / Criminal Law: Statutory Sodomy-Jury Instructions-Consecutive Sentences

Criminal Law: Statutory Sodomy-Jury Instructions-Consecutive Sentences

By: Staff Report April 1, 2019

  Where a defendant challenged his convictions for statutory sodomy and child molestation, the trial court did not err in overruling the defendant’s objection to jury instructions on the statutory sodomy counts because any variance in the definition of “deviate sexual intercourse” in the instructions and in the information was not material or prejudicial, and the ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo