Bennett inducted as Churchill Fellow

Bennett inducted as Churchill Fellow

By: Staff Report May 7, 2019

Attorney James F. Bennett, a partner with Dowd Bennett in St. Louis, was one of 11 new members to be inducted into the Association of Churchill Fellows during a ceremony May 5 at America’s National Churchill Museum at Westminster College in Fulton. The Association of Churchill Fellows is an honorary society of more than 300 men ...
