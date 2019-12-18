Publisher’s Letter

Like most of us, innovators probably don’t own a shiny crystal ball. Still, they seem to have crystal-ball-like qualities when it comes to their soothsaying.

They don’t wait for things to happen. They foretell a need and find a solution before most of us realize its requirement.

You might call them trailblazers, leaders or transformers.

We call them deserving.

Missouri Lawyers Media created this new awards program last year to celebrate excellence in legal innovation across the state by recognizing attorneys, firms and businesses whose progressive work drives new practice areas, services and strategies.

Once again, Top Legal Innovation Awards, through this sophomore class, spotlights quality, leading-edge work by attorneys and those who support the profession. And while we know Midwest lawyers are a clever bunch who are often underestimated, even we didn’t know how clever.

From breaking new ground in the emerging field of cannabis law to developing and fine-tuning technology that simplifies their work or that of their clients, these honorees lead the next legal charge, clearing a path for those who follow.

It’s a privilege for our company to recognize these men and women who have made a unique contribution to a long-standing traditional profession. They’re the ones who bring relevance and expertise to the natural evolution of change.

Enjoy reading about the accomplishments of our honorees. There’s a big dose of inspiration to be found from each.

Liz Irwin

Group Publisher,

Missouri Lawyers Media

