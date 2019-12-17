Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Photo Galleries / Top Legal Innovation Awards 2019

Top Legal Innovation Awards 2019

By: Staff Report December 17, 2019

Top Legal Innovation Awards 2019
Top Legal Innovation Awards 2019

Winners attending the Top Legal Innovation Awards 2019 gather for a group photo on Dec. 12, 2019, in St. Louis. Photo by T.L. Witt

Top Legal Innovation Awards 2019
2019 Top Legal Innovation Awards
2019 Top Legal Innovation Awards

The Hon. Glenn Norton and Hon. Colleen Dolan pose for a picture at the 2019 Top Legal Innovation Awards on Dec. 12 in St. Louis. Photo by T.L. Witt

Hon. Glenn Norton, Hon. Coleen Dolan
Top Legal Innovation Awards 2019
Top Legal Innovation Awards 2019

Kimberly Yates (left) helps Patricia Martin put on her name tag at the 2019 Top Legal Innovation Awards on Dec. 12 in St. Louis. Photo by T.L. Witt

Kimberly Yates, Patricia Martin
Top Legal Innovation Awards 2019
Top Legal Innovation Awards 2019

Mallory Fisk talks to the crowd after accepting an honor for Summers Compton Wells at Top Legal Innovation Awards on Dec. 12, 2019 in St. Louis. Photo by T.L. Witt

Mallory Fisk
Top Legal Innovation Awards 2019
Top Legal Innovation Awards 2019

Mary Timmerman, left, and Erika Simpson Connor enjoy a few moments together before the Top Legal Innovation Awards on Dec. 12, 2019, in St. Louis. Photo by T.L. Witt

Mary Timmermann, Erika Simpson Connor
Top Legal Innovation Awards 2019
Top Legal Innovation Awards 2019

Emily Sellers, left, and Greg Wu look over the list of honorees at the Top Legal Innovation Awards on Dec. 12, 2019, in St. Louis. Photo by T.L. Witt

Emily Sellers, Greg Wu
Top Legal Innovation Awards 2019
Top Legal Innovation Awards 2019

Spenser Owens enjoys some of the food at the Top Legal Innovation Awards o Dec. 12, 2019, in St. Louis. Photo by T.L. Witt

Spenser Owens
Top Legal Innovation Awards 2019
Top Legal Innovation Awards 2019

Missouri Lawyers Media Editor Cindi Lash introduces honorees at the Top Legal Innovation Awards on Dec. 12, 2019 in St. Louis. Photo by T.L. Witt

Top Legal Innovation Awards 2019
Top Legal Innovation Awards 2019
Top Legal Innovation Awards 2019

Don Kelly, left, and Gregg Kinney talk briefly before the awards presentation at the Top Legal Innovation Awards on Dec. 12, 2019, in St. Louis. Photo by T.L. Witt

Don Kelly, Gregg Kinney
Top Legal Innovation Awards 2019
Top Legal Innovation Awards 2019

Jim Meers grabs a bite to eat before the awards program at the Top Legal Innovation Awards on Dec. 12, 2019, in St. Louis. Photo by T.L. Witt

Jim Meers
Overlays

Photos by T.L. Witt

Hover over or swipe images to navigate the gallery.

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo