Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Civil Rights: First Amendment Speech-Retaliation

Civil Rights: First Amendment Speech-Retaliation

By: Staff Report March 10, 2020

Where a sergeant sued members of the highway patrol claiming that adverse employment actions were taken against him in retaliation for his protected First Amendment speech, the district court properly found that the appellant failed to show a First Amendment violation, so the defendants were entitled to qualified immunity, and because the non-testimonial speech was ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo