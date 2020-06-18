Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Wrongful-death suit owed one last chance after dismissal

Wrongful-death suit owed one last chance after dismissal

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com June 18, 2020

An appeals court allowed the case to proceed against a railroad, despite a lengthy delay in the plaintiff’s meeting a key requirement to represent her late husband.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo