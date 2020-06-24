Missouri Lawyers Media to honor 21 for diversity and inclusion work

Missouri Lawyers Media will honor 21 attorneys, firms and legal professionals from around the state with its 2020 Diversity & Inclusion Awards for their work to support and advance those initiatives.
The awards recognize attorneys, firms and organizations that are significantly advancing diversity, inclusion and the dignity of all people in Missouri’s legal profession and in communities in which exceptional legal work impacts justice for all.
A selection committee of statewide legal and bar association leaders worked with Missouri Lawyers Media to review nominations and select the honorees. The 21 honorees include a judge, firm, corporate and nonprofit leaders, legal scholars and one firm.
Honorees will be celebrated during a virtual awards event scheduled for noon July 31. For tickets or other information on the event, click here.
The 2020 class of honorees includes:
- Frances Barbieri, World Wide Technology
- S. District Judge Stephen Bough, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri
- Sarah Carlson, Dentons US
- Chuck Henson, University of Missouri School of Law
- Norma Jackson, Thompson Coburn
- Al W. Johnson, New Covenant Legal Services
- Madeline Johnson, The Law Office of Madeline Johnson
- Lana Knedlik, University of Missouri
- Patricia A. Konopka, Stinson
- Y. Miller, Husch Blackwell
- Jehan Kamil Moore, Lathrop GPM
- Kimberly J. Norwood, Washington University in St. Louis School of Law
- Mary Olson, Shook, Hardy & Bacon
- Bhavik Patel, Sandberg Phoenix & von Gontard
- Khevna Patel, Brown & Crouppen
- Kevin Peek, Sandberg Phoenix & von Gontard
- Kenneth Powell, Powell Law Firm
- Shaun Stallworth, Jackson County Bar Association/Holman Schiavone
- Deborah C. Weaver, Alaris Litigation Services
- Shook, Hardy & Bacon
- The Student Law Academy, Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Foundation