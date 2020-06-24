Missouri Lawyers Media to honor 21 for diversity and inclusion work

Missouri Lawyers Media will honor 21 attorneys, firms and legal professionals from around the state with its 2020 Diversity & Inclusion Awards for their work to support and advance those initiatives.

The awards recognize attorneys, firms and organizations that are significantly advancing diversity, inclusion and the dignity of all people in Missouri’s legal profession and in communities in which exceptional legal work impacts justice for all.

A selection committee of statewide legal and bar association leaders worked with Missouri Lawyers Media to review nominations and select the honorees. The 21 honorees include a judge, firm, corporate and nonprofit leaders, legal scholars and one firm.

Honorees will be celebrated during a virtual awards event scheduled for noon July 31. For tickets or other information on the event, click here.

The 2020 class of honorees includes: