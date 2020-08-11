Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / 19 vie for Eastern District vacancy

19 vie for Eastern District vacancy

By: Staff Report August 11, 2020

Nineteen people have applied to become the next judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo