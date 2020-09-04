Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / The eyes have it: Court rules eyewitness ID expert testimony admissible

The eyes have it: Court rules eyewitness ID expert testimony admissible

By: Jessica Shumaker September 4, 2020

The Missouri Supreme Court ruling marks a sea change for defendants, who previously were barred from bringing eyewitness identification expert testimony before juries.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo