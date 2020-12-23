Quantcast
Davis joins Spencer Fane as associate in Kansas City

By: Staff Report December 23, 2020

Katherine Davis has joined Spencer Fane as an associate in the firm’s Labor and Employment practice group in Kansas City. Davis previously worked as a summer associate for the firm.

