Home / Featured / Fall from rehabilitation bed subject to med mal time limit

Fall from rehabilitation bed subject to med mal time limit

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] February 2, 2022

The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District ruled Jan. 25 that a woman who was injured when she fell out of bed at a rehabilitation hospital is still bound by the two-year statute of limitations for medical malpractice claims.

