Lisa White Hardwick named 2022 Woman of the Year

Missouri Lawyers Media has chosen Judge Lisa White Hardwick of the Missouri Court of Appeals Western District as its 2022 Woman of the Year.

Hardwick, who was named to the Western District in 2001, is the longest serving current member of the Kansas City-based appellate court.

Prior to joining the appellate bench, Hardwick was a trial judge in Jackson County for about a year and a half. She previously practiced law with the law firm of Shook, Hardy & Bacon for 15 years and was an elected member of the Jackson County Legislature from 1993 to 2000. She earned her law degree from Harvard in 1985.

Hardwick, who was the first Black woman appointed to any of the Court of Appeals’ three districts and is currently the only Black judge on the Western District, has served as chair of the Missouri Commission on Racial and Ethnic Fairness since 2015. She also is the former chair of the Supreme Court’s Appellate Practice Committee and led the Appellate Apportionment Commission that drew district maps for the Missouri House and Senate following the 2010 census.

Hardwick leads this year’s list of 51 honorees, which comprises judges, in-house counsel, legal scholars and private practitioners from around the state, as well as outstanding students at Missouri law schools.

The 24th annual Women’s Justice Awards event is set for May 12 at the Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis. Winners also will be profiled in a special section of Missouri Lawyers Weekly.

The 2022 honorees are:

Woman of the Year

This woman truly stands out in making an extraordinary difference to improve the quality of justice or exemplify the highest ideals of the legal profession.

Lisa White Hardwick, Missouri Court of Appeals Western District Judge

Corporate Award

These women serve as general or in-house counsel, advising businesses on complex legal matters.

Kimberley Spies , Rouse Frets White Goss Gentile Rhodes

, Rouse Frets White Goss Gentile Rhodes Danielle Uy , Saint Louis University

, Saint Louis University Tamar Hodges , Mallinckrodt

, Mallinckrodt Sara Reid , BJC HealthCare

, BJC HealthCare Ashley Schuette , Andy’s Frozen Custard

, Andy’s Frozen Custard General Practitioner Award

These are the women who, as attorneys, do it all. They handle multiple practice areas with skill.

Beverly Weber , Armstrong Teasdale

, Armstrong Teasdale Vicki Dempsey , Dempsey, Dempsey & Hilts

, Dempsey, Dempsey & Hilts Joy Ferguson , Hackworth, Ferguson & Thompson

, Hackworth, Ferguson & Thompson Emily Woodward Guffey, Williams, Robinson, Rigler & Buschjost

Innovation & Technology Award

These women advise companies, startups and entrepreneurs with legal issues regarding intellectual property, technology and other aspects of their business.

Danielle Merrick , University of Missouri-Kansas City

, University of Missouri-Kansas City Saraann Parker , Armstrong Teasdale

, Armstrong Teasdale Melissa Powers , Lewis Rice

, Lewis Rice Leaders of Tomorrow Award

These law students demonstrate leadership, professionalism and a passion for making a difference in the justice system or legal profession.

Susan Juhl , University of Missouri-Kansas City

, University of Missouri-Kansas City Emma Mitchell , Saint Louis University

, Saint Louis University Sara Hubaishi , Washington University

, Washington University Emily Miller, University of Missouri

Litigation Practitioner Award

These litigators have made their careers in the courtroom — criminal or civil, representing plaintiff or defense.

Kelle Burmeister Gilmore , Burmeister Gilmore

, Burmeister Gilmore Karrie Clinkinbeard , Armstrong Teasdale

, Armstrong Teasdale Brette Hart , Harris & Hart

, Harris & Hart Michelle Marvel , Bartimus Frickleton Robertson Rader

, Bartimus Frickleton Robertson Rader Chelsea McClain Pierce , Humphrey, Farrington & McClain

, Humphrey, Farrington & McClain Danielle Rogers , Langdon & Emison

, Langdon & Emison Joan Sheridan , Franke Schultz & Mullen

, Franke Schultz & Mullen Crystal Cook Leftridge , Stueve Siegel Hanson

, Stueve Siegel Hanson Ashlea Schwarz , Paul LLP

, Paul LLP Tracy Beckham Phipps , Sandberg Phoenix & von Gontard

, Sandberg Phoenix & von Gontard Rosemarie Blasé , Dowd Bennett

, Dowd Bennett Sarah Burns , Simmons Hanly Conroy

, Simmons Hanly Conroy Lynn Ann Vogel , Vogel Law Firm

, Vogel Law Firm Erica Slater , The Simon Law Firm

, The Simon Law Firm Dawn Johnson , Greensfelder Hemker & Gale

, Greensfelder Hemker & Gale Sonette Magnus , Thompson Coburn

, Thompson Coburn Dana Tucker Redwing , Bi-State Development General Counsel

, Bi-State Development General Counsel Amy Rebecca Johnson , Paule, Camazine & Blumenthal

, Paule, Camazine & Blumenthal Laura Greene, Husch Blackwell

Pro Bono Award

These awards honor the women attorneys who have contributed significant effort and time to pro bono work.

Sophia Bond, U.S. Department of Education, Office for Civil Rights

Public Service Award

These women work on behalf of a nonprofit organization, government agency or the judiciary; or have made their mark in education.

Andrea Bough , City Council, City of Kansas City

, City Council, City of Kansas City Gillian Wilcox , ACLU

, ACLU Hope Whitehead , St. Louis County Circuit Court

, St. Louis County Circuit Court Shirley Padmore Mensah , U.S District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri

, U.S District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri Megan McCullough , City of Republic

, City of Republic Rachel Bringer Shepherd , 10th Judicial Circuit

, 10th Judicial Circuit Elizabeth Rohrs , Polk County Circuit Court

, Polk County Circuit Court Tiffany Yarnell , Taney County Circuit Court

, Taney County Circuit Court Kristen Tuohy, Christian County Prosecutor’s Office

Transactional Practitioner Award

These women counsel companies, individuals and organizations on the legal issues generated by their business dealings or financial matters.

Ebonie Davis , Armstrong Teasdale

, Armstrong Teasdale Mary Jane Judy , Polsinelli

, Polsinelli Margaret Hesse , Tueth Keeney Cooper Mohan & Jackstadt

, Tueth Keeney Cooper Mohan & Jackstadt Jane Arnold , Polsinelli

, Polsinelli Lindsay Wuller Aggarwal, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

