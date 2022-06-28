Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Court revives block of vaccine mandate for federal workers

By: The Associated Press June 28, 2022

In a reversal for President Joe Biden, a federal appeals court in New Orleans on Monday agreed to reconsider its own April ruling that allowed the administration to require federal employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

