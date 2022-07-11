Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Judge throws out Missouri AG’s COVID-19 suit against China

By: The Associated Press July 11, 2022

A federal judge on Friday threw out a lawsuit by Missouri Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt that blamed China for the coronavirus pandemic.

