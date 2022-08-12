Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Court says COVID doesn’t excuse loan’s repayment

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] August 12, 2022

The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District ruled Aug. 9 that a valet company that was effectively shut down during the pandemic can’t use the “doctrine of impossibility” to avoid repaying a loan. 

