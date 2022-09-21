Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Appeals court OKs pot measure, leaves health officials in lurch

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] September 21, 2022

In politically salient back-to-back rulings, the Missouri Court of Appeals Western District on Sept. 12 and 13 cleared the way for a recreational marijuana measure to appear on the November ballot and left in place a circuit court ruling that limits the ability of local health authorities to respond to the pandemic.

