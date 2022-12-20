Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Judge allows Sandy Hook cases against Jones to proceed

By: The Associated Press December 20, 2022

A federal bankruptcy judge is allowing cases to move forward regarding the nearly $1.5 billion that Infowars host Alex Jones has been ordered to pay Sandy Hook families.

