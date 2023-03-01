Barbara Wallace named 2023 Woman of the Year

Missouri Lawyers Media has chosen mediator and former St. Louis County Circuit Judge Barbara W. Wallace as its 2023 Woman of the Year, highlighting the 25th anniversary of the Women’s Justice Awards.
Wallace’s career encapsulates the transformation of the legal profession during the last quarter century. She earned her law degree from Washington University in St. Louis in 1976. That same year, she helped found the Women Lawyers’ Association of Greater St. Louis. She went on to serve as its president, as well as president of the Lawyers Association of St. Louis.
In 1988, Wallace was elected as a lawyer member of the 21st Circuit Judicial Commission, where she helped to expand the number of female attorneys in St. Louis County. In 1995, after nearly two decades in private practice, Gov. Mel Carnahan named her to the bench she’d help shape. She was the circuit’s presiding judge from 2001 to 2005, the first woman to serve in that role. She retired in 2017.
Wallace is among 51 honorees who will be honored at the annual Women’s Justice Awards ceremony on May 18 at The Royal Sonesta Chase Park Plaza St. Louis. This year’s honorees will be profiled in the May edition of our monthly publication as part of special coverage of the award’s 25th anniversary.
Since 1999, the Women’s Justice Awards have honored hundreds of female lawyers, law students, rising stars, public officials and others who have displayed professional excellence in Missouri’s courtrooms and boardrooms.
The 2023 honorees are:
Woman of the Year
This woman truly stands out in making an extraordinary difference to improve the quality of justice or exemplify the highest ideals of the legal profession.
Barbara W. Wallace, Lexitas
Corporate Award
These women serve as general or in-house counsel, advising businesses on complex legal matters.
Jamie Allen, Saint Luke’s Health System
Latieke Lyles, Wells Fargo
Katherine Scannell, Washington University School of Law
Erika Schenk, World Wide Technologies
General Practitioner Award
These are the women who, as attorneys, do it all. They handle multiple practice areas with skill.
Kimberly Carter, Law Office of Shawn D. Young
Amanda Grellner, Law Office of Amanda L. Grellner
Diane Howard, Limbaugh Law Firm
Innovation & Technology Award
These women advise companies, startups and entrepreneurs with legal issues regarding intellectual property, technology and other aspects of their business.
Stacy Harper, Spencer Fane
Leaders of Tomorrow Award
These law students demonstrate leadership, professionalism and a passion for making a difference in the justice system or legal profession.
Wensdai Brooks, University of Missouri School of Law
Kylee Gomez, University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law
Austynn Hicks, Saint Louis University School of Law
Cara Hunt, Washington University School of Law
Litigation Practitioner Award
These litigators have made their careers in the courtroom — criminal or civil, representing plaintiff or defense.
Jennine Adamek Moore, Franke Schultz & Mullen
Amy Bender-Levy, Paule, Camazine & Blumenthal
Anne-Marie Brockland, Casey, Devoti & Brockland
Michelle Cocayne, Turney LG
Sheena Foye, Wyrsch Hobbs & Mirakian
Heather Hatley, Franke Schultz & Mullen
Shari Lockhart, Evans & Dixon
Maylin Mahoney, Wolk & Associates
Lucy McShane, McShane & Brady
Jessica Merrigan, Spencer Fane
Jackalyn Olinger Rochelle, Bailey Glasser
Catherine Reade, Haden Cowherd & Bullock
Ashley Ricket, Ricket Law Firm
Rachel Roman, Zevan Davidson Roman
Inez Ross, OnderLaw
JoAnn Sandifer, Husch Blackwell
Steffanie Stracke, Edelman & Thompson
Lauren Tucker McCubbin, Polsinelli
Pro Bono Award
These awards honor the women attorneys who have contributed significant effort and time to pro bono work.
Jenna Brofsky and Kelli Meilink, Husch Blackwell
Charli Steed, Spencer Fane
Public Service Award
These women work on behalf of a nonprofit organization, government agency or the judiciary; or have made their mark in education.
Amy Diemer, Catholic Legal Assistance Ministries
Renee Hardin-Tammons, appellate judge, Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District
Kendra Howard, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission
Jessica Kruse, circuit judge, Christian County Circuit
Julia Pusateri Lasater, Associate Circuit Judge, St. Louis County Circuit Court
Denise Lieberman, Missouri Voter Protection Coalition
Jalilah Otto, presiding judge, Jackson County Circuit Court
Martina Peterson, judge, Kansas City Municipal Court
Beth Phillips, chief judge, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri
Kimberley Pulley, Greene County Prosecutor’s Office
Katherine Schmidt, Missouri State Public Defender’s Office
Megan Seay, circuit judge, 42nd Judicial Circuit
Transactional Practitioner Award
These women counsel companies, individuals and organizations on the legal issues generated by their business dealings or financial matters.
Kelly Sullivan Angles, Sandberg Phoenix & von Gontard
Elizabeth Felker, Spencer Fane
Deserae Harrah, Harrah Law
Alexandra Johnson, AJ Legal Services
Ann Stephens, Sandberg Phoenix & von Gontard
