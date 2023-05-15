Sandberg Phoenix & von Gontard opens new office

Sandberg Phoenix & von Gontard announced on May 15 that it is opening a second office in Florida.

The St. Louis-based firm said Quinn Murphy, a shareholder who practices in St. Louis and is licensed in Florida, will lead the new Tampa office. Murphy specializes in construction and commercial litigation, representing contractors, subcontractors, and developers in litigation throughout the United States.

Sandberg Phoenix opened an office in Gainesville, Florida, in August 2022, marking the firm’s first expansion outside Missouri and Illinois.

“We have been impressed with the growth in Florida,” said CEO and Managing Partner Bhavik Patel. “Our Tampa location will allow us to better serve the local area, make a bigger impact in the Tampa community, and expand our offerings in the state.”

The Tampa office will offer comprehensive legal services, with specialties in business litigation, real estate litigation, commercial litigation, and construction services. It is Sandberg Phoenix’s eighth office.

RELATED: Submit Your Lawyers In The News item