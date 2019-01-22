Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Photo Galleries: 2017 / Attorney-lawmakers discuss upcoming state legislation

Attorney-lawmakers discuss upcoming state legislation

By: Staff Report January 22, 2019

Lawyers and legislators met Jan. 17 for the Legislative Legal Landscape, a roundtable conversation focused on the legislative session underway in Jefferson City. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and 11 members of the General Assembly fielded questions on topics ranging from tort laws and medical marijuana to transportation funding and the proposed consolidation of St. Louis ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo