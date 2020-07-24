2020 Unsung Legal Heroes: Legal Marketing

Cyndee England

Marketing Manager

Goldblatt + Singer

For all of the seismic challenges of running a business amid COVID-19, the St. Louis personal injury firm Goldblatt + Singer’s March decision’s to hire Cyndee England as its first marketing manager looks wiser by the hour.

“Cyndee’s been invaluable in navigating our firm’s marketing during this pandemic,” her nominator said. “She put together a strategy for our COVID-10 response, which has really helped us weather this crisis. We are working on a lot of new marketing initiatives, thanks to her determination and ability to keep projects moving forward.”

Tell us about your day-to-day duties in this role.

I lead the firm’s marketing and communications department, spearheading new platforms and strategic measures to assist in our firm’s growth and developing strong client relations.

Tell us about your key accomplishment(s) in this role.

I am so proud of how our firm has banded together and helped each other during this COVID-19 pandemic. Some of my key accomplishments during this time include effectively communicating with our current and new clients when so little information was available about the pandemic, as well as coordinating meal donations to a local hospital to feed health care workers.

What is the best part of your job?

My co-workers are so smart and funny. I look forward to coming into the office every day.

What is the best career advice you’ve ever received? My grandfather always said, “It’s only money.” Do what inspires you.

What is something that would surprise people about you?

I like to garden.

Lori Rickman

Director of Marketing and Business Development

Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice

Lori Rickman is a 27-year employee of Baker Sterchi and has managed the firm’s marketing practice for more than a decade. She oversees in-house professional development for attorneys and is an active member of the firm’s diversity and inclusion committee.

Lori’s efforts have been instrumental in the growth of our firm,” her nominator said. “She has an amazing work ethic and is especially effective mentoring our young attorneys as they begin to develop their own book of business.”

“While many of our firm’s attorneys receive recognition for their outstanding legal service and contributions, Lori is the one working diligently and quietly behind the scenes promoting and supporting all of their efforts,” her nominator added. “She has submitted many nominations for various honors for attorneys and staff in our firm. Now it’s time for Lori to earn much-deserved recognition.

Tell us about your day-to-day duties in this role.

I help attorneys create individual business development plans, coordinate business proposals and responses to [requests for proposals], manage the firm’s website and social media platforms, oversee blog content creation and client satisfaction programs, prepare award and rankings’ submissions, capture and evaluate marketing and business development metrics, and more.

Tell us about your key accomplishment(s) in this role.

As Baker Sterchi’s first marketing and business development professional, I’ve helped to develop all of the policies, processes and procedures related to those functions. I’ve also helped to shape and grow the brand of the firm and individual attorneys and grow the business.

What led you to choose a career in the legal field?

After graduating from the University of Missouri with a degree in political science, I worked as a legal secretary while considering whether to apply to law school. Although ultimately I decided the attorney profession wasn’t for me, I did find that I enjoyed working in the legal field.

What is the best career advice you’ve ever received?

There are no mistakes, just learning experiences. Without learning experiences, there is no growth.

What is something that would surprise people about you?

Nearly seven years ago, my oldest son died suddenly and unexpectedly as a teenager. I still struggle with the grief of that loss. His choice to be an organ and tissue donor saved many lives. I encourage anyone who is not already a registered organ and tissue donor to consider becoming one.