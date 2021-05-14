Quantcast
Home / Featured / House OKs COVID liability bill in last hour of session

House OKs COVID liability bill in last hour of session

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com May 14, 2021

In the waning moments of the 2021 legislative session, the Missouri House passed a bill intended to protect health care workers, manufacturers and businesses from liability related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The bill had cleared the Senate in February following an all-night debate. Despite reservations in the House — which had championed an alternative version of ...

