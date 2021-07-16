Quantcast
Nepple to be honored for pro bono work

Nepple to be honored for pro bono work

By: Staff Report July 16, 2021

Mike Nepple, who leads the Landlord/Tenant Pro Bono Program at Thompson Coburn, will be honored with the F. Wm. McCalpin Pro Bono Award for legal work at an awards ceremony in late August.

