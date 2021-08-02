Quantcast
Engel named Armstrong Teasdale General Counsel

By: Staff Report August 2, 2021

Armstrong Teasdale has chosen Financial and Real Estate Services Partner Richard Engel to fill the general counsel role at the firm.

