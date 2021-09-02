Quantcast
Home / Lawyers In The News / Fielding to lead KBA agricultural law section

Fielding to lead KBA agricultural law section

By: Staff Report September 2, 2021

Michael D. Fielding of Husch Blackwell’s Kansas City office has been named president of the agricultural law section of the Kansas Bar Association.

