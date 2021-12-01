Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Cape Girardeau firm adds new associate

By: Staff Report December 1, 2021

Grace Shemwell has joined Bradshaw, Steele, Cochrane, Berens & Billmeyer as an associate attorney. Shemwell has been a licensed attorney for five years and has a background in insurance defense and civil litigation.

