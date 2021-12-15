Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Husch Blackwell names 14 new partners in Missouri

Husch Blackwell names 14 new partners in Missouri

By: Staff Report December 15, 2021

Husch Blackwell has elected 14 Missouri attorneys to the firm’s partnership, effective Jan. 1.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo