McCloskeys can't fulfill probation by representing Project Veritas

McCloskeys can’t fulfill probation by representing Project Veritas

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] May 20, 2022

The Missouri Supreme Court has nixed a request by Mark and Patricia McCloskey to satisfy the terms of their disciplinary probation by providing pro bono legal services to the conservative investigative outfit Project Veritas.

