Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Appellate Judicial Commission accepting Southern District applications

Appellate Judicial Commission accepting Southern District applications

By: Staff Report June 23, 2022

Applications are open for two seats on the bench of the Missouri Court of Appeals Southern District until 5 p.m. on July 15.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo