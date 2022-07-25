Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss

The POWER List: Ferne P. Wolf 

Early in her career, Ferne Wolf worked for the attorney who successfully argued the seminal employment-discrimination case McDonnell Douglas v. Green in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo