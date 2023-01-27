Shareholders make lateral move to Sandberg Phoenix

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Staff Report January 27, 2023

Matthew Merrill and Elizabeth Moeller have joined Sandberg Phoenix’s Kansas City office as shareholders in the health law practice group.

