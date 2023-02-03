Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Legal recreational pot sales begin for Missouri adults

Legal recreational pot sales begin for Missouri adults

By: The Associated Press February 3, 2023

Recreational marijuana sales in Missouri officially began Friday after the state health department unexpectedly began issuing dispensary permits early.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo