Baker Sterchi welcomes two attorneys in St. Louis

Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice has added attorneys William Kernell and Donna Delorme to its St. Louis office.

Kernell, an associate, focuses on commercial, personal injury, premises liability and product liability matters in the automotive, recreational transportation and trucking industries. He earned his law degree from Saint Louis University.

Delorme, who is of-counsel, has more than 15 years of legal experience in complex litigation, arbitration, mediation and appellate law. She earned her law degree from Widener University.

