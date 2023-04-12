The POWER List 2023: Thomas E. Roszak

Dysart Taylor Mcmonigle Brumitt & Wilcox, Kansas City



In more than four decades of representing area businesses, Tom Roszak has handled more than $100 million in mergers and acquisitions transactions.

Among other transactions, he handled the sale of a rural cellular telephone system to a publicly traded company. He also helped the employees of a division of a large publicly traded company purchase their division, build it up and eventually sell it.

Roszak was part of a team that argued on behalf of a commercial laundry business in a taxation case before the Missouri Supreme Court in late 2013. When the court ruled against the business, Roszak testified in the Missouri Senate in favor of a bill to address the issue. The bill passed but was vetoed by the governor.

He is the chairman of the planning commission for the city of Mission Hills, Kansas, and previously chaired its board of zoning appeals.

He earned his law degree from Washington University in 1976 and an LL.M. in Taxation from the University of Missouri-Kansas City in 1982.

