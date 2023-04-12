The POWER List 2023: Steven F. Carman

Husch Blackwell, Kansas City



Steve Carman leads Husch Blackwell’s national energy and natural resources industry team and has structured some $7 billion in mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances and capital formation transactions.

Among other transactions, Carman helped CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. acquire a large Wyoming natural gas field for $228 million as a key step in its conversion from a business development company to a real estate investment trust.

He also represented Casey’s General Stores in acquiring 175 Bucky’s Convenience Stores as part of a $580 million stock purchase agreement, and aided PhoneFactor Inc. in its acquisition by Microsoft Corp. for $47 million.

Carman has served as a member of the City Council of Prairie Village, Kansas, as chair of the Northeast Johnson County Chamber of Commerce and as a board member of United Community Services of Johnson County.

He earned his law degree from the University of Pennsylvania and an M.B.A. from the university’s Wharton School, both in 1985.

