Staff Report//August 11, 2023

Top Managing Partners 2023: T. Michael Ward

Brown & James, St. Louis, Managing Principal

T. Michael WardMike Ward leads both his law firm and its busy appellate practice, which routinely achieves wins in the Missouri Supreme Court and state and federal appellate courts.

Ward, a St. Louis native, launched his career at Brown & James shortly after he earned his law degree from Saint Louis University in 1985. Early on, he clerked for Judge Jim Pudlowski of the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District, which inculcated a love of writing and research.

He was honored as a Law Firm Leader at the 2011 Missouri Lawyers Awards. Ward also serves as legal counsel to the American Board of Pediatric Neurological Surgery, and he is active in the St. Louis Volunteer Lawyers Program.

Brown & James, which represents insurance clients and other businesses, has about 68 lawyers in St. Louis and its other offices in Kansas City, Springfield and Belleville, Illinois, as well as satellite offices in Little Rock, Arkansas and Wichita, Kansas.

