Top Managing Partners 2023

Attorneys are natural leaders within their communities. But it takes a special kind of lawyer to lead other lawyers.
In this special feature from Missouri Lawyers Media, we examine some of the best-known and hardest working managing partners of law firms in Missouri. These are attorneys who remain in the trenches, maintaining their practices and meeting with clients while keeping an eye on the firm’s bottom line and the day-to-day needs of the office.
In selecting this list, we looked for managing partners who exemplify the diversity of Missouri’s legal profession, from large firms that encompass multiple practice areas to smaller firms that focus their efforts on a narrow range of issues.
Some of these managing partners sit at the very top of their firms. Others run key offices within sprawling legal operations, often serving as the face of the firm within their communities. Some have been in leadership for years. Others are new to their roles, demonstrating the level of faith their firms have placed in them.
Of course, this is a subjective sampling from a long list of excellent legal leaders in Missouri. Are there managing partners whose talents you think are worthy of recognition? Let us know — and look for more special features from Missouri Lawyers Media.
Ruben K. Chuquimia, Polsinelli
Wesley O. Fields, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner
R. Cameron Garrison, Lathrop GPM
Greggory D. Groves, Lowther Johnson Attorneys at Law
Kimberly A. Jones, Seyferth Blumenthal & Harris
James Scott Kreamer, Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice
Lisa Krigsten, Dentons US
Allison M. Murdock, Stinson
Bhavik R. Patel, Sandberg Phoenix & von Gontard
Jennifer J. Price, Shaffer Lombardo Shurin
Patrick W. Rasche, Armstrong Teasdale
Vincent D. Reese, Mickes O’Toole
Cara Rose, Franke Schultz & Mullen
Elizabeth Shocklee, Evans & Dixon
Robert J. Tomaso, Husch Blackwell
Julia M. Vander Weele, Spencer Fane
Richard B. Walsh Jr., Lewis Rice
T. Michael Ward, Brown & James
Roman Wuller, Thompson Coburn