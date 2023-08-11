Top Managing Partners 2023

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Staff Report//August 11, 2023

Staff Report//August 11, 2023

2023 Top Managing Partners story logo

Attorneys are natural leaders within their communities. But it takes a special kind of lawyer to lead other lawyers.

In this special feature from Missouri Lawyers Media, we examine some of the best-known and hardest working managing partners of law firms in Missouri. These are attorneys who remain in the trenches, maintaining their practices and meeting with clients while keeping an eye on the firm’s bottom line and the day-to-day needs of the office.

In selecting this list, we looked for managing partners who exemplify the diversity of Missouri’s legal profession, from large firms that encompass multiple practice areas to smaller firms that focus their efforts on a narrow range of issues.

Some of these managing partners sit at the very top of their firms. Others run key offices within sprawling legal operations, often serving as the face of the firm within their communities. Some have been in leadership for years. Others are new to their roles, demonstrating the level of faith their firms have placed in them.

Of course, this is a subjective sampling from a long list of excellent legal leaders in Missouri. Are there managing partners whose talents you think are worthy of recognition? Let us know — and look for more special features from Missouri Lawyers Media.

Ruben K. Chuquimia, Polsinelli

Wesley O. Fields, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

R. Cameron Garrison, Lathrop GPM

Greggory D. Groves, Lowther Johnson Attorneys at Law

Kimberly A. Jones, Seyferth Blumenthal & Harris

James Scott Kreamer, Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice

Lisa Krigsten, Dentons US 

Allison M. Murdock, Stinson 

Bhavik R. Patel, Sandberg Phoenix & von Gontard 

Jennifer J. Price, Shaffer Lombardo Shurin 

Patrick W. Rasche, Armstrong Teasdale 

Vincent D. Reese, Mickes O’Toole 

Cara Rose, Franke Schultz & Mullen 

Elizabeth Shocklee, Evans & Dixon

Robert J. Tomaso, Husch Blackwell

Julia M. Vander Weele, Spencer Fane

Richard B. Walsh Jr., Lewis Rice

T. Michael Ward, Brown & James

Roman Wuller, Thompson Coburn

