Arbitration panel awards Illinois motorist injured in collision
Alan Scher Zagier//July 8, 2026//
A Granite City, Illinois, man injured in a December 2022 hit-and-run collision has been awarded $66,745 by a three-person panel at arbitration.
The panel of Matthew Caraway, Lee Karge and Brad Bleyer sided with motorist Anthony W. Marler, 46, who was treated for back injuries after his 2018 Dodge Ram pickup truck was hit by a 2002 Chevrolet Blazer SUV as Marler was attempting to make a left turn at the intersection of Wayne and St. Clair avenues.
SUV driver Tammy L. French, 53, also of Granite City, told police she left the scene because she was afraid. French, who was uninjured, was cited for leaving the scene of an accident and disregarding a stop sign.
St. Louis plaintiff’s attorney Lindsay Raker said that her client’s injuries consisted of cervical disc protrusions with aa annular tear, along with a lumbar disc protrusion with contact to nerve root, accounting for nearly $22,000 in special damages.
The recent settlement under the at-fault driver’s underinsured motorist’s policy follows an earlier liability settlement, according to an April 1, 2024, demand letter provided by Rakers.
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$66,745 arbitration award
Venue: Madison County (Illinois) Circuit Court
Date: March 10, 2026
Injuries alleged: neck, back, head, left shoulder
Injuries detail: Cervical disc protrusions with annular tear; cervical injections; lumbar disc protrusion with contact to nerve root
Caption: Anthony Marler v. Allstate (not filed)
Plaintiff’s attorneys: Lindsay Rakers (lead) and Brent Sumner, The Sumner Law Firm, St. Louis; Spencer Farris; The S.E. Farris Law Firm, St. Louis
Defendant’s attorney: Steven McMahon; Boggs, Avellino, Lach & Boggs, Belleville, Illinois
Insurance: Allstate
Special damages: $21,745.58
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