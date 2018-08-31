Missouri Lawyers Media to honor 45 with Up & Coming Awards

Missouri Lawyers Media will honor 45 attorneys from around the state with its 2018 Up & Coming Awards, which recognize early-career lawyers who demonstrate professional excellence while making a positive impact on their profession and communities.

The annual Up & Coming awards celebrate outstanding legal professionals who are 40 or younger or who are within their first 10 years of practice. Honorees have demonstrated professional accomplishment, skill and leadership beyond their years as well as extraordinary commitment to their communities through volunteer service and leadership.

The 2018 honorees will be recognized at an awards luncheon on Friday, Oct. 12 at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis. Click here for event and ticket information.

They include:

Janelle Bailey of Brad Bradshaw JD MD LC

Sarah Boyce of Sindel Noble

James Breckenridge of Levy Craig

J.J. Burns of Dollar, Burns & Becker

Angela L. Drumm of Carmody MacDonald

Jessica Edwards of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

Austin Fax of Lowther Johnson Attorneys at Law

Ben Friesen of Kuckelman Torline Kirkland

Bridgette Fu of Baker, Sterchi, Cowden & Rice

Courtney Gregory of Simmons Hanly Conroy

Aaron Hankel of Shook, Hardy & Bacon

Shaun Hanschen of Blanton, Nickell, Collins, Douglas & Hanschen

James Heinen of Armstrong Teasdale

Ben Hurst of Graves Garrett

Jozef Kopchick of Haar & Woods

Elisabeth Koral of Harness Dickey

Sarah Kuehnel of Ogletree Deakins

Michael Kuhn of Dowd Bennett

Elizabeth Lenivy of The Simon Law Firm

Patricia Llanos of Brown & Crouppen

Sarah Luem of Capes Sokol

Tanya Maerz of Husch Blackwell

Ryan McCarty of Polsinelli

Jarica Oeltjen of Kutak Rock

Julie Parisi of Seigfreid Bingham

Will Peterson of Wood, Cooper & Peterson

Scott Pierson of The Law Offices of Dee Wampler & Joseph Passanise

Jessica Rooks of The Rooks Law Firm

Catherine Singer of German May

Amanda Sisney of Lathrop Gage

John Torbitzky of Behr, McCarter & Potter

Barrett Vahle of Stueve Siegel Hanson

Casey Wong of Sandberg Phoenix & von Gontard

Alyse Zadalis of Shook, Hardy & Bacon

In addition to those in the Up & Coming category, some lawyers are recognized in special categories, including:

Law Firm Leader

Recognizing early-career professionals who hold important leadership positions in their firms.

Joseph Burch of Dowd Bennett

Taylor Hall of Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale

Marcie Vantine of Swanson, Martin & Bell

Lauren Williams of SWMW Law

Edward Zeidler of Brown & James

Public Service

Recognizing early-career professionals working in nonprofit or government sectors.

Jamie L. Rodriguez of Legal Services of Eastern Missouri

Jesse Sendejas, associate city prosecutor, Kansas City

Pro Bono

Recognizing extraordinary pro bono projects led by early-career professionals.

Cecelia Carroll and Britton St. Onge of Polsinelli

Christina Pyle and Michael Raupp of Husch Blackwell

Mentor

Recognizing experienced legal professionals who have played an important role in the development of those starting out in the profession.

William Corrigan of Armstrong Teasdale

Carl Markus of Paule, Camazine & Blumenthal