Missouri Lawyers Media to honor 45 with Up & Coming Awards

Missouri Lawyers Media will honor 45 attorneys from around the state with its 2018 Up & Coming Awards, which recognize early-career lawyers who demonstrate professional excellence while making a positive impact on their profession and communities.
The annual Up & Coming awards celebrate outstanding legal professionals who are 40 or younger or who are within their first 10 years of practice. Honorees have demonstrated professional accomplishment, skill and leadership beyond their years as well as extraordinary commitment to their communities through volunteer service and leadership.
The 2018 honorees will be recognized at an awards luncheon on Friday, Oct. 12 at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis. Click here for event and ticket information.
They include:
Janelle Bailey of Brad Bradshaw JD MD LC
Sarah Boyce of Sindel Noble
James Breckenridge of Levy Craig
J.J. Burns of Dollar, Burns & Becker
Angela L. Drumm of Carmody MacDonald
Jessica Edwards of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner
Austin Fax of Lowther Johnson Attorneys at Law
Ben Friesen of Kuckelman Torline Kirkland
Bridgette Fu of Baker, Sterchi, Cowden & Rice
Courtney Gregory of Simmons Hanly Conroy
Aaron Hankel of Shook, Hardy & Bacon
Shaun Hanschen of Blanton, Nickell, Collins, Douglas & Hanschen
James Heinen of Armstrong Teasdale
Ben Hurst of Graves Garrett
Jozef Kopchick of Haar & Woods
Elisabeth Koral of Harness Dickey
Sarah Kuehnel of Ogletree Deakins
Michael Kuhn of Dowd Bennett
Elizabeth Lenivy of The Simon Law Firm
Patricia Llanos of Brown & Crouppen
Sarah Luem of Capes Sokol
Tanya Maerz of Husch Blackwell
Ryan McCarty of Polsinelli
Jarica Oeltjen of Kutak Rock
Julie Parisi of Seigfreid Bingham
Will Peterson of Wood, Cooper & Peterson
Scott Pierson of The Law Offices of Dee Wampler & Joseph Passanise
Jessica Rooks of The Rooks Law Firm
Catherine Singer of German May
Amanda Sisney of Lathrop Gage
John Torbitzky of Behr, McCarter & Potter
Barrett Vahle of Stueve Siegel Hanson
Casey Wong of Sandberg Phoenix & von Gontard
Alyse Zadalis of Shook, Hardy & Bacon
In addition to those in the Up & Coming category, some lawyers are recognized in special categories, including:
Law Firm Leader
Recognizing early-career professionals who hold important leadership positions in their firms.
Joseph Burch of Dowd Bennett
Taylor Hall of Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale
Marcie Vantine of Swanson, Martin & Bell
Lauren Williams of SWMW Law
Edward Zeidler of Brown & James
Public Service
Recognizing early-career professionals working in nonprofit or government sectors.
Jamie L. Rodriguez of Legal Services of Eastern Missouri
Jesse Sendejas, associate city prosecutor, Kansas City
Pro Bono
Recognizing extraordinary pro bono projects led by early-career professionals.
Cecelia Carroll and Britton St. Onge of Polsinelli
Christina Pyle and Michael Raupp of Husch Blackwell
Mentor
Recognizing experienced legal professionals who have played an important role in the development of those starting out in the profession.
William Corrigan of Armstrong Teasdale
Carl Markus of Paule, Camazine & Blumenthal