Roberts reappointed to State Fair Commission

Roberts reappointed to State Fair Commission

By: Staff Report April 9, 2019

Gov. Mike Parson reappointed attorney Kevin Roberts to the State Fair Commission. Roberts is a partner at the firm Roberts Wooten & Zimmer in Hillsboro. He moved to Missouri to attend the University of Missouri School of Law and has practiced law for 34 years in Jefferson County. He is the chairman of the State Fair ...

