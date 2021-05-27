Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / ‘I’ve always been Robin’: Ransom first Black woman to serve on Missouri Supreme Court

‘I’ve always been Robin’: Ransom first Black woman to serve on Missouri Supreme Court

By: Jessica Shumaker May 27, 2021

Robin Ransom, the newest Missouri Supreme Court judge, said that as a lawyer and judge, she strived to show compassion, kindness and patience to those in front of her and to honor her oath to protect the constitution, and “to strictly construe it and to follow the laws as written.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo