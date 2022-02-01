Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Lawyers In The News / Jackson named to KC Chamber of Commerce

Jackson named to KC Chamber of Commerce

By: Staff Report February 1, 2022

Beau Jackson of Husch Blackwell has been appointed to serve on the board of directors of the Kansas Chamber of Commerce.

