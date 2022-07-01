Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Lawyers In The News / Palumbo joins estate practice at Greensfelder

Palumbo joins estate practice at Greensfelder

By: MO Lawyers Media Staff July 1, 2022

Pete Palumbo has joined Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale’s St. Louis office as counsel in its trusts and estates practice group.

